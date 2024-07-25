70-year-old man rescued after spending 5 nights in Sierra wilderness

A 70-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after spending five nights alone in the Sierra Nevada wilderness.
Warren Elliott disappeared last Friday while riding with a group of Jeep enthusiasts on the Rubicon Trail.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the group was preparing the trail for a Jeep event when Elliott walked away from the group.
Hundreds of rescuers searched every day before finally finding Elliott Wednesday morning near the Hell Hole Reservoir. He was not hurt.
