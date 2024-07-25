California

70-year-old man rescued after spending 5 nights in Sierra wilderness

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 70-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after spending five nights alone in the Sierra Nevada wilderness.

Warren Elliott disappeared last Friday while riding with a group of Jeep enthusiasts on the Rubicon Trail.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the group was preparing the trail for a Jeep event when Elliott walked away from the group.

Hundreds of rescuers searched every day before finally finding Elliott Wednesday morning near the Hell Hole Reservoir. He was not hurt.

