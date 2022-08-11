Family Desperate to Find Missing Placer County Teen

Nearly a week after she vanished from a Truckee campground, local, state and federal investigators are still searching for any sign of missing teen Kiely Rodni.

Her family is trying to keep heartbreak from settling in after six days of wondering what happened to the 16-year-old.

“It's surreal, it's horrific, you would never think that anything would happen to you, this only happens on T.V.,” said David Robertson, Rodni’s grandfather.

Family members said they spent hours Thursday, driving through Nevada and down I-80, following tips of a possible sightings of her silver Honda CRV.

None panned out.

“It's extremely frustrating,” said Cassundra Saulan, Robertson’s fiance. “As time ticks by we get more and more worried.”

Over 100 volunteers and 16 agencies have continued to search day and night since the Truckee teen disappeared from a party at the Prosser family campground.

Law enforcement released another picture of Rodni Thursday, asking everyone to focus on the gold necklaces she would never take off, hoping it leads to new clues.

“We have talked to a lot of young people. The problem is there is no, there appears to be no cohesive record of what is going on,” said Saulan.

She was last seen in green pants and black tank top.

While the disappearance does not meet CHP standards for an Amber Alert, local authorities issued a “code red” alert about the missing teen Thursday, a tactic that's typically used to warn of wildfires.

“We are treating this as an abduction solely as a result of her vehicle not being located, that intensifies the search,” said Angela Musallam of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they're pouring over 300 leads, including videos of the party, and have interviewed over 100 teens but still have no new leads.

As the search continues, Rodni’s family is pleading with partygoers to come forward with any new information and are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the teen.

“She deserves to be found and as I said she has her whole life ahead of her,” said Saulan. “There is some hero out there that can make sure she gets to have that life.”

Investigators are also asking anyone with video from that night to turn it in.

Anyone with information can come forward anonymously using the tip line here.