Missing Woman Said She Visited Pala Casino, Was ‘Possibly Drugged': Sheriff's Dept.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman who posted a concerning message on social media saying she had visited a local casino this week and though she had “possibly been drugged.”

Katelyn Schwindt, 27, was reported missing just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The reporting party told deputies at the SDSO’s San Marcos station that Schwindt had posted a message on her Facebook page telling friends she had visited Pala Casino in San Diego’s North County the night before.

In the post, according to the sheriff’s department, Schwindt told friends “she thought she was possibly drugged and assaulted.”

SDSO has not yet been able to confirm if Schwindt was at the casino but Pala officials were cooperating with the department's investigation.

“Katelyn was unable to provide her location,” a missing person bulletin released Friday by the SDSO said.

"Right now, we have no phone number for her, we have no vehicle and we don’t know who she may have been with at Pala the night she said she was there," said SDSO Det. Sgt. Daniel Deese.

Deese said her friends and family were clearly worried.

Deputies and detectives launched a search for Schwindt but, as of Friday afternoon, had been unable to find her. Investigators describe the missing woman as 5-foot-5, weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes; detectives don’t know what she was wearing when she disappeared.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to the SDSO AT (760) 510-5200.

Some of Schwindt’s friends have taken to social media to get the word out about her disappearance.

“Please Katelyn, if you see this, reach out to someone,” one friend posted.

One friend, Krystle Hudnell, described Schwindt as an amazing and kind person. She said Schwindt's disappearance seems out of character.

"She’s just an awesome person, she's never done anything bad to anybody. She strongly believes in God, and that’s how we kind of clicked too. She’s just the sweetest person that you know," Hudnell said.

Hudnell posted on Facebook urging others to help in the search for her friend. The post generated more than 1,500 shares as of Friday afternoon.

Hudnell is also taking missing-person flyers to hotels, posting them on sidewalks and sharing them with just about anyone who will stop.

“So far, nobody has seen her, she doesn’t look familiar to anybody, Hudnell said. "But I’m going to keep trying. Somebody out there has to know where she is."

Pala Casino is east of Fallbrook and north of Valley Center.