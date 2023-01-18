California

Pilot Killed in Crash of Small Plane in Central California

By Associated Press

Crews work at the scene of a plane crash in Modesto.
KCRA

The pilot died when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday in central California, authorities said.

The Cessna 414 with just one person aboard crashed around 2 p.m. near Modesto City-County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one person was declared dead at the scene.

Modesto Police Sgt. Robert Gumm said the twin-engine plane was taking off when it experienced some kind of malfunction.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Photos by the Modesto Bee showed wreckage spread across a wooded area east of the city's downtown.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us