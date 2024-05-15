Monterey Bay Aquarium to offer free admission to low-income families

Monterey Bay Aquarium will soon offer free admission to low-income families enrolled in the CalFresh program.

Starting May 27, free entry will be granted to "anyone enrolled in federal food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as CalFresh in California," the aquarium said.

It's all part of a program called Museums for All, which aims to provide more access to exhibits and programs by removing the financial barrier.

"We want everyone to experience the joy, wonder, and sustenance a healthy ocean provides," Monterey Bay Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard said in a statement. "Joining Museums for All supports our vision of a future where the ocean flourishes and people thrive in a just and equitable world."

For more information about free admission guidelines, visit montereybayaquarium.org.