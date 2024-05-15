Monterey County

Monterey Bay Aquarium to offer free admission to low-income families

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monterey Bay Aquarium will soon offer free admission to low-income families enrolled in the CalFresh program.

Starting May 27, free entry will be granted to "anyone enrolled in federal food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as CalFresh in California," the aquarium said.

It's all part of a program called Museums for All, which aims to provide more access to exhibits and programs by removing the financial barrier.

"We want everyone to experience the joy, wonder, and sustenance a healthy ocean provides," Monterey Bay Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard said in a statement. "Joining Museums for All supports our vision of a future where the ocean flourishes and people thrive in a just and equitable world." 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information about free admission guidelines, visit montereybayaquarium.org.

This article tagged under:

Monterey CountyCalifornia
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us