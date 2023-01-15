Monterey County

Monterey County Officials Estimate at Least $30 Million in Storm Damage to Infrastructure

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monterey County has suffered at least $30 million in public infrastructure damage during the recent storms, the county said Sunday in a "very preliminary damage assessment" as part of its official reporting to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The estimate includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, and damage to roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment. It also includes damage to public utilities, parks, and recreation facilities.

Additionally, initial estimates of damage to the area's agriculture Industry has suffered losses of $40 to $50 million.

This article tagged under:

Monterey CountyCaliforniacalifornia weather
