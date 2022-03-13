More Than 170 Cited in Statewide Underage Drinking Sweep

Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and local law enforcement officers on Saturday cited more than 170 people accused of purchasing alcohol for minors in a statewide operation to curb underage drinking.

One goal of the operation is to demonstrate the consequences for adults that buy alcohol for minors, the ABC said in a press release.

"Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country," said ABC Director Eric Hirata. "This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California's youth."

The operation resulted in citations for 169 people who allegedly furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. At least eight others were cited for open containers, public drunkenness, or were taken into custody for various crimes or outstanding warrants.

Under the program, dubbed "Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation," a minor under the supervision of a peace officer stands outside a store that sells liquor and asks patrons to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates in some way that he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol.

If the adults make the purchase, they are cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

Participating Bay Area locales included:

San Mateo County: More than 10 citations were issued in Menlo Park and San Bruno/Pacifica/South San Francisco.

Contra Costa County: At least 12 citations were issued, in Concord and San Pablo. Sonoma County: At least one citation was issued.

South Bay: At least one citation was issued in Santa Clara County.

Santa Cruz County: At least six citations were issued.

San Joaquin County: At least two people were cited.