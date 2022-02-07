A Mount Shasta native and firefighter with the Shasta Lake Interagency Hotshot Crew will compete in the Winter Olympics Monday as part of the U.S. Olympic snowboarding team.

Robby Burns will compete in the parallel giant slalom finals. Over time, he has balanced firefighter duties with his love for the slopes. According to the U.S. Forest Service, he grew up snowboarding every winter and began serving as a lead firefighter with the Shasta Lake Interagency Hotshots from 2013 to 2015.

“Robby was an integral part of the success of the crew,” Joe Bogdan, Shasta Lake IHC superintendent told the U.S. Forest Service. “We deeply respect the sacrifices he has made and his discipline to achieve his goals. We created lifelong and battled-tested relationships through our time working together.”

Burns has battled the Dixie Fire, Salmon River Complex, Corral Complex, Forks Complex, Mad River Complex and Gasquet Complex.

To show his commitment and work as a firefighter in California, Burns will wear his Shasta Lake IHC buckle, which he earned after completing his third season on the crew.

"It's a belt buckle you get after so many seasons of work on the crew," Burns said. "I'm going to wear it when I race," he told the Redding Record Searchlight.

You can watch the parallel giant slalom finals at 7 p.m. PT which you can watch on Peacock or stream on NBColympics.com.