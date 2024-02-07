Search underway for missing military helicopter with 5 onboard in East County

Multiple agencies along with the U.S. Marine Corps are searching for a helicopter reported missing with five Marines onboard in East County Wednesday.

The five marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. They were flying to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to MCAS Miramar when it was reported overdue Tuesday, MCAS Miramar confirmed to NBC 7.

The San Diego County Sheriff's confirmed they were requested to help search for the missing helicopter near Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road in East County.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue with SDSO, Cal Fire San Diego, Border Patrol and Civil Air Patrol.

The search comes as San Diego is experiencing a winter storm that has produced heavy rain since Tuesday night and has brought several inches of snow to our local mountains.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore: launching amphibious assaults, facilitating logistics and maintenance, providing sustainment and supplies, and equipping the warfighter for mission success, according to the Navy.

Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images A U.S. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter maneuvers in position during a training exercise with Philippine Marines on September 20, 2013, in Cavite province, Philippines.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.