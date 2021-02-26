Navy Chief Defines Leadership

Black History Month

By Lindsay Hood

Hard work, diligence and perseverance are words Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Ederson Lambert understands.

Born in Haiti, Lambert came to the United States as a young boy with his family. The family planted themselves in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, a community with a reputation for being tough.

Those struggles and bumps on the road to success are the subjects of his memoir, "Earth of Existence: A Journey From Haiti to America," one of four books Lambert has authored. Lambert told NBC 7 that being a person of color has been a challenge over the last year, but he finds strength through service.

To learn more about this single father of four who calls his daughters his purpose in life, watch the video above.

Black History Month
