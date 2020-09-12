NBC Bay Area Exclusive: Kamala Harris on Wildfires, Election

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai sat down for an exclusive interview with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to talk about the massive wildfires, the upcoming election and more.

Harris -- an Oakland native and current California senator -- was nominated for vice president by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Aug. 11. She is the first Black and Indian-American woman to be a vice presidential candidate.

“In this election, we have a chance to change the course of history,” Harris said during the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. “We’re all in this fight.”

Here's a look at her ties to the Bay Area and how some people reacted to the historic selection.