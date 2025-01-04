New California law allows ‘entertainment zones' for more sidewalk alcohol, food sales

A new California law just went into effect this year, allowing local governments to create “entertainment zones,” where bars and restaurants can sell alcohol for people to drink on public streets and sidewalks.

Senate Bill 969 allows alcohol vendors to sell on the streets, sidewalk, or public spaces within designated areas. As a result, nightlife across San Diego County could soon look a lot different.

“I think that would be great! It would be an attraction, as long as it’s under control and people stay within those parameters,” Marko Paul said.

“I think it will be a great opportunity to be able to participate within those zones if they do move forward with them,” Andrew Hannegan said.

Hannegan owns Hannegan's House Beer Co & Creamery in National City. As a South Bay native, he has seen National City grow into what it is today and believes opportunities like this will help expand its potential.

“Something like what we’re talking about now can be a driving point to the city, if done properly,” Hannegan said.

Supporters say the entertainment zones could help boost downtown economies, many of which are still struggling post-pandemic, but some people are concerned about public safety, with more people drinking in public.

“When you have a place like this, your limitations are clear … no alcohol beyond this point, and who is going to describe and enforce those limitations?” Tomas Gomez from National City food hall, Market on the 8th, said.

With the start of a new year, cities will be weighing the pros and cons of new entertainment zones.

National City Mayor Ron Morrison told NBC 7 National City does not currently have entertainment zones established.

Adding in part, "It is certainly something that we can look to for future planning as long as any aspects of implementing any new policy are carefully considered.”

Mayor Morrison said that next week he will meet with the city staff to review the list of new state laws taking effect, including SB 969.