New California laws to take effect in 2025

Hundreds of new laws in California are going into effect in 2025. From local schools to workplaces, the implementation of these laws will impact daily life.

Here are some of the laws California will enact in 2025:

Education & Schools

AB 1955 - SAFETY Act

Prevents educators from being required to disclose information related to students' sexual orientation, gender identity or expression without the student's consent, unless otherwise required by law. Despite existing laws that already prohibit school districts from outing students without their consent, the SAFETY Act helps set it in stone with clarity.

AB 1870 - Legacy admissions

Bans legacy admissions for universities who receive state funding. Colleges are no longer able to factor in whether an applicant has ties to donations or an alumnus. This does not apply to students applying for the 2025 Fall school year.

Workplace & Employment

Minimum wage

As of 2025, the California state minimum wage will be raised to $16.50 per hour for all employers.

AB 2499 - Unlawful discrimination and paid sick leave: victims of violence

When an employee or a family member of the employee is a victim of a crime or violence. The law allows the employee to take paid state leave time off for issues that relate to them being a victim, instead of the typical process of having to take two weeks out of vacation time before being able to tap into the paid state family leave.

SB 1100 - Driver's license discrimination

Prohibits employers from requiring a valid driver license from a potential employee, unless essential for the job. The law addresses discrimination against individuals without licenses, previously potentially disqualified from new jobs.

AB 2123 - Paid family leave

Allows employees to take paid family leave without using vacation time, instead of the previous process of having to take two weeks out of vacation time before being able to use paid state family leave. Applies to employees who need to take off due to caring for a sick family member, bonding with a new child, or because a family member is on military active duty.

SB 399 - 'Captive audience' meeting ban

Bans employers from requiring employees to attend meetings regarding religious or political opinions, including on union organizing. Employers who violate the law can face a penalty fee of $500 per employee for each violation.

Housing

SB 611 - Rent checks

Bans landlords from charging fees for a tenant who has paid their rent or security deposit by check. Starting in April of 2025, landlords are required to have a written statement if their security deposit is higher than standard prices.

SB 1037 - Planning and zoning; housing enforcement

Gives the attorney general power to give local governments penalties that violate certain state housing laws, in response to the lack of due diligence in building new homes and accommodations. This includes fees up to $50,000 per month and costs in legal proceedings.

AB 2347 - Evictions

Extends the time in which a tenant can respond to an eviction notice within 5 to 10 days instead of the typical day-of deadline. This allows more time for renters to seek legal advice, especially since in California Law, renters who don't reply by their deadline automatically lose their case.

Miscellaneous

AB-413 - Parking near crosswalks

Prohibits the stopping, standing or parking a vehicle too close to a crosswalk (15-20 feet), violating 'daylighting.' Supporters say this will reduce the risk of vehicles blocking the view of pedestrians on crosswalks.

SB-1061 - Medical debt

Prohibits credit bureaus from including a person's medical debt history on their credit reports.

AB2017 - Bank fees

Prohibits banks and credit unions from charging a consumer a 'nonsufficient funds' fee when the consumer is attempting to initiate a transaction.