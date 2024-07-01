New California laws taking effect July 1

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed emergency legislation that exempts restaurants from a new law banning "junk fees," set to take effect Monday.

Among other laws taking effect Monday are:

A new law benefitting renters stipulates that any new rental contract can require only one month's security deposit. Existing rental agreements with larger deposits are not affected. Landlords may also still ask for additional fees at the end of a lease period, provided any damage exceeds one month's deposit. Right to Repair law. When people need to repair their devices, manufacturers are required to provide customers or repair shops with the parts, tools and instructions needed to service or repair an electronic device. The law applies to any cellphone costing more than $50, along with home appliances, TVs and video recording equipment.