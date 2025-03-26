New Mega Millions game coming to California Lottery players

The California Lottery announced Tuesday a revamped Mega Millions game that comes with increased winnings and better odds but also has a higher ticket price, starting April 8.

The new version of the game will have a larger starting jackpot of $50 million instead of its current $20 million, and odds of winning are increased to 1 in 23. A random prize multiplier for non-jackpot prizes will also be built into the game.

However, the Mega Millions ticket price will increase from $2 to $5, the second change to the game's price since its establishment in 2002.

California Lottery officials said the funds from tickets will funnel into public education.

“For every ticket of the new Mega Millions game sold in our state, an extra two dollars will go right to schools," Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson said in a news release.