Newsom in the Bay Area to highlight latest Homekey efforts

Gov. Gavin Newsom was scheduled to visit the Bay Area on Friday to highlight the latest efforts in his statewide push to address homelessness.

Newsom was expected to announce the latest round of Homekey awards from a location in Oakland. Homekey is the governor's statewide project that converts former offices, hotels and other underused buildings into housing for homeless residents.

Last year, the project doled out more than $730 million in grant funding to cities, counties and other local public entities to pay for the conversions.

Meanwhile, Newsom pulled back on a promise to build tiny homes in San Jose. Instead of delivering 200 prebuilt tiny homes to the city, he is sending a $12 million check for the city itself to build them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose city leaders say $12 million is not enough, and they will have to fill a $5 million to $10 million gap to complete the project.

Those tiny homes are slated for land next to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority work yard and is part of the San Jose's plan to build more than 1,400 temporary beds for transitional housing.