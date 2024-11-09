Gov. Gavin Newsom held virtual meeting, discusses incoming Trump administration

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a call with his political action committee on Friday to discuss the election and its potential implications for Californians.

On the call, Newsom said he is taking President-elect Donald Trump at his word that he and other governors are doing what they can to prepare for the incoming administration.

"We know the playbook, he's going to be more aggressive than he was in the past," Newsom said. "As it relates to mass deportations, he doubled down at that just yesterday and reported today with Kristen Welker."

During an interview with NBC's Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, Trump said he would follow through on his campaign promise of mass deportation.

"What state is more impacted by that than California? The impact that would have on the economy, the temple of the US economy, California's innovation, not just Central Valley but Silicon Valley," Newsom said.

The virtual meeting occurred just a day after the governor called for a special session to protect certain policies from a Trump presidency.

Trump responded to Newsom on the social platform Trush Social, referring to him as "Governor Gavin Newscum" and said Newsom was "using the term 'Trump proof' as a way of stopping all the great things that can be done."

"It was really good politics for democrats to try to stop Trump and be against Trump," said Nolan Higdon, professor of history and communication at California State University, East Bay. "It remains to be seen if that will be the case in 2025 when Trump takes power given the seeming popularity of how he was voted into office."

Meanwhile, Newsom said he is not naive to the area where Trump will "attack."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We're in the process of becoming more prepared; again, that's what this special session and subsequent actions; trust me, we got a lot up our sleeve. We're not just done by any stretch," he said.