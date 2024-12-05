State to provide resources to areas hit by strong Northern California earthquake

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed off on a state emergency declaration that will provide more resources to areas impacted by a strong earthquake in Northern California.

This comes after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Mendocino coast Thursday morning, with several other temblors reported in Humboldt and Lake counties.

Newsom said that the declaration will "provide some of [the state's] national guard resources as needed, provide access to state fairgrounds, [and] waiving some contractual obligations for that part of the state."

The governor said the emergency declaration will support Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.

The earthquakes also triggered a tsunami warning to coastal regions from Oregon down to the Santa Cruz area, including the San Francisco region, which has since been lifted.

Newsom said that the tsunami warnings are standard protocol for coastal regions when an earthquake greater than a 5.0 magnitude occurs.

According to Newsom, early damage assessments to the affected areas are currently being made.