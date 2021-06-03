Newsom Extends Order Allowing Restaurant Parklets for Outdoor Dining

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday was in San Francisco to announce an extension to the emergency order allowing restaurant parklets to continue for outdoor dining, helping such businesses struggling during the pandemic recovery.

Newsom was joined by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, state regulators and industry officials in front of Tommy's Mexican Restaurant to announce the extension, which also allows restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to go for takeout customers.

Many restaurants across the state, including several in San Francisco, were forced to close permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Many others survived, some barely, because of the emergency order allowing them to erect the parklets for al fresco dining.

Though Thursday's announcement keeps the parklets in place through the end of the year, Breed said she would like to see the parklets become permanent in San Francisco.