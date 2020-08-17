Newsom Signs Emergency Proclamation to Free Up Energy Amid Heat Wave

Amidst a sizzling heat wave that has tasked the state's power grid, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an emergency proclamation designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions, according to his office.

The move will allow some energy users and utilities to use backup sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times.

Read the text of the proclamation here

Newsom on Sunday convened an all-hands meeting with California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the California Energy Commission (CEC), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and senior administration officials as the intense heat wave is expected to continue this week.

After that meeting, he sent a letter to CAISO, the CPUC and CEC demanding an investigation into the weekend outages and the energy agencies' failure to predict and mitigate them.

"I write today to express my deep concern about the broadscale de-energizations experienced by too many Californians on August 14 and 15th. These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state," Newsom wrote. "Residents, communities and other governmental organizations did not receive sufficient warning that these de-energizations could occur. Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians. This cannot stand. California residents and businesses deserve better from their government."

The full letter can be found here.

On Sunday, CAISO issued a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation, starting immediately and extending through Wednesday. The Flex Alerts are in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

CAISO highlighted three simple actions individuals and businesses can take to reduce energy consumption:

Set your thermostat to 78° or higher

Refrain from major appliance use

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances