Newsom in Bay Area to talk about state's mental health system

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit San Mateo County to update his effort to transform California's mental health system.

The update comes as medical experts find new links between the head and the heart. A recent report by the American Heart Association found that social isolation and loneliness can lead to heart inflammation and heart disease.

One cardiologist with El Camino Health says in general, loneliness can trigger the brain's sympathetic nervous system, controlling our "fight or flight" response.

