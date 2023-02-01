California Legislature

Newsom, State Leaders to Announce New Gun Safety Efforts

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders Wednesday were set to announce new efforts to advance gun safety legislation.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and other legislative leaders along with gun safety advocates, will join the governor for a news conference scheduled for about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The push for new legislation comes days after mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park made national headlines.

