Newsom Set to Announce New Climate Initiative During Climate Week 2020

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gavin Newsom.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday was expected to announce a major new climate initiative that would advance the state’s progress toward a low-carbon future, the governor's office said in a news release.

The announcement, expected during a 10:30 a.m. news conference, comes during Climate Week 2020.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Newsom is scheduled to join a virtual panel with 10 fellow U.S. Climate Alliance governors to discuss their states' respective commitments in support of Paris Agreement targets, the release said.

On Thursday, Newsom will continue Climate Week activities by hosting a California Climate Action Day. The event will feature virtual discussions with world, state and local leaders, business executives and other experts on a wide range of climate issues.

