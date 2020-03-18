Newsom Signs Executive Order Extending Eligibility for Social Safety Net Programs

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday extending the eligibility period for social safety net programs, temporarily preventing an interruption of benefits during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom's executive order waived eligibility re-determinations for residents enrolled in Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs, Cash Assistance for Immigrants and In-Home Supportive Services.

The extension will run through June 17. "These social safety net programs are so important for families -- especially during this crisis," Newsom said. "We don't want Californians who rely on these services to lose them."

The order also waived provisions of the Bagley-Keene Act and the Brown Act requiring public officials and personnel to physically attend official meetings or achieve a quorum of in-person attendees to hold a meeting.

Meetings will be considered adequately open to the public if members of the public are able to watch and comment via phone or another electronic method, according to the order.

On Tuesday, Newsom signed an order loosening state restrictions on commercial truck drivers, allowing them to more efficiently transport vital supplies and equipment that will contribute to fighting the spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday, state public health officials have confirmed 598 positive cases of the virus and 13 deaths, including one person who was not a California resident.