Newsom to Take Action After Judge Overturns California's Assault Weapons Ban

Gov. Newsom and other leaders plan to make an announcement during a 10 a.m. news conference in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in the Bay Area Thursday to discuss next steps following a recent federal ruling that struck down California's ban on assault weapons.

The judge found the initial ruling unconstitutional. The state now has the chance to appeal.

Newsom is expected to speak at 10 a.m. He will be joined by several leaders, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Dr. Andre Campbell with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Robyn Thomas, the executive director of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

In his 94-page ruling, the judge spoke favorably of modern weapons and said they were overwhelmingly used for legal reasons.

“Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle," the judge said in his ruling's introduction.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

In 2019, James Miller, Patrick Russ and Ryan Peterson filed a suit against the state saying assault weapons were protected under the Second Amendment.

