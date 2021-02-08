Newsom to Visit San Diego's Petco Park Vaccination Super Station

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be visiting San Diego on Monday to tour one of four local vaccination super sites distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands of people a day.

Newsom will be joined by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher -- who have both been at the forefront of COVID-19 decision-making along with dozens of public health officials -- as he tours Petco Park's Tailgate Park Vaccination Super Station in downtown San Diego.

The visit comes as local leaders say supply shortages are hindering them from ramping up local vaccination efforts, while staffing and infrastructure stand ready to support distributing about 5,000 doses a day at each super station location.

San Diego County is currently vaccinating anyone in Phase 1A, which includes medical health professionals and long-term care patients, and a small portion of Phase 1B, solely those over 75 years of age. While the county is able, according to state guidelines, to vaccinate anyone over 65 years old, there is not yet enough supply for that group, according to the public health officials.

Even still, the Petco Park site at 1235 K St. has vaccinated more than 100,000 people since it opened on January 11.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has acknowledged the initial vaccine rollout was unacceptably slow and had the state ranked near the bottom nationally. There’s been improvement and the state now is averaging 1 million shots a week but limits on the supply coming from the federal government means California’s capacity to provide shots far outstrips available vaccine.

As of Friday, about 4.2 million shots have been administered in California. State health officials could not immediately say how many of those were second shots that would reflect the number of people in the state’s population of nearly 40 million with maximum protection from the virus.

The site, the first and one of the busiest to open in San Diego County, has faced other challenges as well. Days after its opening, a half dozen people experienced an allergic reaction to a certain batch of the Moderna vaccine in a short period of time. As a result of the reactions, California epidemiologist Erica S. Pan called for a pause statewide on hundreds of thousands of doses belonging to the same batch. The doses have since been cleared for use.

The same site, which operates fully outdoors under rows of tents, had to be shut down for two days in late January due to wild winds. Visitors to the drive-thru station have reported hours-long waits and massive lines of traffic that stretch through the downtown area.

The Petco Park vaccination site is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments must be made online to receive a dose. San Diego County has also opened vaccination super sites in Chula Vista, San Marcos and Lemon Grove and works in partnership with several other smaller vaccination "pods." You can learn more about where and how to get a coronavirus vaccine in San Diego County by reading this story.