Gov. Newsom touts efforts to combat wildfires across California

Gov. Gavin Newsom is now turning his efforts to mitigating California wildfires and protecting citizens from extreme heat.

The governor, fresh off a week-long campaign tour for President Joe Biden, met with reporters in Sacramento outlining the states plan.

According to Newsom, the state has the largest fire suppression fleet in the nation and is expected to receive more resources.

“Because of the rains, those late rains in particular, a lot of grasses turning into brush fires, these tend to burn out and move pretty quickly,” said Newsom.

This fire season has already burned more then 200,000 acres across California, five times the average compared to prior years, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Despite an increase in acreage, the state has had fewer wildfires than in years past with no reported fatalities.

Cal Fire is expected to see a 2,400 personal increase over the next five years, per the state 2-year budget.

Newsom also took time to continue campaigning for Biden thanking him on multiple occasions for resources awarded to the state.

“You'll see the c130 behind me, thank you to the president of the United States, Joe Biden,” he told reporters.