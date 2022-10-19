NorCal Girl Scouts Excited for Mackenzie Scott's Donation

Christmas may have come early for the Girl Scouts of America.

Billionaire Mackenzie Scott gave the group the largest donation in Girl Scout USA history - just under $85 million dollars.

Girl Scout organizations are calling this a much needed boost to advance the specific needs of young girls around the nation, including in Northern California.

"We're definitely going to use those funds to provide equitable opportunities for all girls including girls who live in low income communities, that's really important to us," said the CEO of Girl Scouts on Northern California.

