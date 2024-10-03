NorCal lottery players combine to win $5 million on Scratchers tickets

A quintet of lottery players in Northern California, including a few in the Bay Area, combined to win $5 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

Selvin Ramirez won $1 million on a $1 Million Ultimate Cash scratcher bought at a 7-Eleven store in East Palo Alto, the lottery said.

In Fairfield, Tarquino Martin Del Campo won $1 million on

a Multiplier Craze ticket bought at Food Maxx, and in the Sonoma County town of Windsor, Cyndie Murdaugh also hit the $1 million jackpot on a Multiplier Craze ticket purchased at a Safeway supermarket, according to the lottery.

The Multiplier Craze craziness came around for two other lucky players just outside the Bay Area. Ramchand Bejar won $1 million playing that game with a ticket bought at Raley's in Lodi. And Kayla Manka took home $1 million on a Multiplier Craze ticket bought at Circle 7 in Stockton.

