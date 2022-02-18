NorCal School District at Risk of Losing Liability Insurance for Defying Mask Mandate

A Northern California school district is at risk of losing its liability insurance for defying the state mask mandate.

California still requires masks be worn indoors at schools, but last week, the Roseville Joint Unified High School District Board voted to drop the mask requirement.

Now, the district could lose its liability insurance.

Legal experts also say the district could lose its COVID disaster funding and be fined by Cal/OSHA.

No word on if and how the state plans to enforce indoor masking at schools.