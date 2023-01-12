bay area storm

Tornado Touches Down in Northern California Town as State is Battered by Winter Storm

"This is not uncommon," the National Weather Service said in a statement on Wednesday after a tornado touched down briefly in Calaveras County.

By Kayla Galloway

A tornado touched down in a small Northern California town east of Stockton early Tuesday morning as the state endures a historic winter storm. 

Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Calaveras County town of Milton near a small reservoir, the National Weather Service said

The tornado touched down at the reservoir near Hogan Dam Road and traveled northeast for about a half-mile, according to the weather service. 

The tornado brought winds of 90 mph to the area and uprooted trees, causing “extensive damage,” officials said.

A tornado warning was in effect between 3:43 a.m. to 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, with the tornado touching down at 4:10 a.m. 

“This is not uncommon and the vast majority of weakly rotating storms do not produce a tornado,” the NWS said in a statement. 

Milton is about 30 miles east of Stockton and was registered as a California historic landmark in 1937. It was the first town in the country to have a railroad thanks to the completion of the Southern Pacific Railroad, according to California historians.

The Bay Area saw a break on Thursday from the series of storms that have battered the state in recent weeks.

A new weather system is expected to hit the region Friday morning, with another storm arriving Saturday.

Wind gusts could range from 20 to 50 mph during this next round of storms. 

