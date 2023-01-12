A tornado touched down in a small Northern California town east of Stockton early Tuesday morning as the state endures a historic winter storm.

Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Calaveras County town of Milton near a small reservoir, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado touched down at the reservoir near Hogan Dam Road and traveled northeast for about a half-mile, according to the weather service.

A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area early in the morning on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. We have determined two areas of damage from these storms - straight line wind damage near Oakdale & an EF-1 tornado 6 NE of Milton. Details follow in thread. (1/4) #cawx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 11, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The tornado brought winds of 90 mph to the area and uprooted trees, causing “extensive damage,” officials said.

A tornado warning was in effect between 3:43 a.m. to 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, with the tornado touching down at 4:10 a.m.

“This is not uncommon and the vast majority of weakly rotating storms do not produce a tornado,” the NWS said in a statement.

Milton is about 30 miles east of Stockton and was registered as a California historic landmark in 1937. It was the first town in the country to have a railroad thanks to the completion of the Southern Pacific Railroad, according to California historians.

Caleb LeGrone gave a perfect play-by-play for a tornado he spotted in Selma, Alabama.

The Bay Area saw a break on Thursday from the series of storms that have battered the state in recent weeks.

A new weather system is expected to hit the region Friday morning, with another storm arriving Saturday.

Wind gusts could range from 20 to 50 mph during this next round of storms.

For the latest weather forecast from NBC Bay Area, click here.