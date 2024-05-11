Northern lights, aurora borealis seen from San Diego County mountains

Northern lights, also called aurora borealis, brought gorgeous hues of purple and magenta seen from the San Diego County mountains overnight.

A strangely strong solar storm is hitting Earth, creating northern lights in the U.S. this weekend and could possibly disrupt power and communications, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning after a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours before originally anticipated. The effects are expected to last through the weekend and maybe even into next week, NOAA said.

NOAA has alerted power plant operators, spacecraft in orbit and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take safety measures.

Northern lights are usually not visible in San Diego County, making them a very rare occurrence here. Aurora borealis are usually only seen in the Polar Regions, close to the north and south poles of the Earth, according to NOAA.

NOAA's planetary K-index measures the magnitude of geomagnetic storms. On a scale of 0-9, disturbances in Earth's magnetic field have reached a 9 from Friday night going into Saturday evening, according to NOAA.

Saturday night will be the last good night to catch the lights as the storm will weaken Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service of San Diego told NBC 7.

Viewers sent in photos to NBC 7 of the northern lights they saw from Mount Laguna and other San Diego mountains.

Purple and magenta hues of aurora borealis were seen from the mountains in San Diego County above Tecate looking towards Potrero on the night of May 10, 2024. (Ramiro Estrada)

But this geomagnetic storm is producing northern lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, NOAA says.

However, experts have emphasized that these lights would not be as dramatic and vibrant as the typical northern lights, according to the Associated Press. Instead, expect splashes of greenish hues.

Rays of northern lights could be seen from atop Mount Laguna in San Diego County on May 10, 2024. (Lauren Akenson)