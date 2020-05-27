jobs

Now Hiring: EDD Opens 1,800 Jobs to Process Unemployment Claims

The state Employment Development Department needs temporary workers to help with the unprecedented surge in unemployment.

By James Jackson

California's labor agency needs help -- and it's turning to some of the jobless workers who may have already sought unemployment assistance themselves.

On Wednesday, the Employment Development Department, or EDD, announced it is launching what it calls a "mass hiring" to cover the record-shattering jump in unemployment claims.

In a news release, EDD Director Sharon Hilliard said the agency will use federal funding to help pay for 1,800 new positions, described as "temporary full-time and hourly staff."

“This urgent hiring effort will further enhance the Department’s ability to process an unprecedented surge of benefit claims, while offering an opportunity for employment to Californians during this difficult time,” Hilliard said in the statement.

EDD said the positions will include both work-from-home and in-office jobs at locations across the state. Jobs will include:

EDD said bilingual and multilingual workers are needed, especially those who are proficient in Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

You can learn more and apply at CalCareers.ca.gov.

