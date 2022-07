The Bay Area Air Quality District said smoke from the Oak Fire will make its way into the Bay Area starting Monday.

In a tweet, the agency said the smoke coming from Mariposa County will drift into the region.

⚠️ Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from the #OakFire in Mariposa County is forecast to drift into the Bay Area on Monday, 7/25, but smoke is expected to remain aloft. Hazy skies may be visible & the smell of smoke is possible at high elevations. Check the AQI: https://t.co/U3NGKXFXYV pic.twitter.com/uOZG3HkRcG — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 24, 2022

"Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible at high elevations," the agency said.