Officers Shoot, Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Stockton Police Station

Stockton police shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire outside the department's building Wednesday night.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the incident happened at the department's parking lot.

Police's preliminary investigation indicated that a man arrived in the area and began shooting a gun.

That's when Multiple Stockton police officers shot the man.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stockton police added that all officers were ok.

No other details have been released at this time.