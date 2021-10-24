Officials ID UCSD Student Who Died After Falling From Bathroom Window

Officials on Sunday identified an 18-year-old UC San Diego student who died after witnesses saw the student fall from an 8th-floor bathroom window of a dorm room while attending a party.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the student as Aaron Fan, an undergraduate student of UCSD's John Muir College.

On Friday night, Fan had been at a party in a room on the 8th floor of a dorm room on campus. A campus officer then came by the room to report a noise complaint and Fan was seen entering a bathroom, according to the Medical Examiner's report. A while later, witnesses saw Fan fall out of the bathroom window down to the ground below.

Paramedics responded and transported Fan to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with multiple injuries. Unfortunately, Fan was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, UCSD released the following statement following the incident but did not provide any further details.

It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight. As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student’s family.

The death comes on a weekend when the university was celebrating homecoming.

No other information was released.