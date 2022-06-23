Monterey County Beaches Still Closed as Surfer Recovers From Shark Attack

One day after a shark attack sent a swimmer to hospital and closed multiple beaches along the Monterey County coast, people returned to the sand -- but not the water.

“For the next few days, we can't rent out kayaks or paddle boats, so we're sending people down to cannery row, but we're still renting out bikes,” said Claire Roggeman of Pacific Grove Adventures.

Those who did go to the beach played it safe at local parks or took to the trails.

"This is all new to me, you don't get to see this where I'm from, you don't even have trails to ride bikes on, a lot of people don't bike where I'm from, it's fun to see,” said Donald Howard of Georgia. “I just found out the beach was closed. But, this is fun."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A day after the victim, identified as Steve Bruemmer, was attacked, friends in Pacific Grove and on Twitter are wishing him a speedy recovery.

"He is just a wonderful man, a contributor to the community, and just about everybody here does know him,” said Michelle Welsh of Pacific Grove. “We're just wishing him the best, and so sorry this happened."

And local businesses say they'll be ready when the beaches reopen.

"Yeah, the beach is supposed to reopen on Saturday, so come on down, we can get you guys in a kayak,” said Roggeman.