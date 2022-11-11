Lake Tahoe

List: 2022 Opening Dates for Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts

By Brendan Weber

Skiers and snowboarders.
George Rose/Getty Images

'Tis the season for skiing and snowboarding.

Thanks to Mother Nature brewing up some early-season storms, several Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the list below to see when the region's resorts are planning to start spinning their lifts.

Boreal Mountain California

Stoked for some pre-Thanksgiving skiing? Boreal's mountain will open up on Friday, Nov. 11.

Visit Boreal's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose also plans to kick off the 2022-23 season on Friday, Nov. 11.

Be sure to check out the Mt. Rose website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Donner Ski Ranch

Donner Ski Ranch is firing up starting Friday, Nov. 11.

Pay a visit to the Donner Ski Ranch website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Northstar California Resort

Northstar is scheduled to open up its mountain on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Visit Northstar's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Heavenly Mountain Resort

Heavenly's terrain will be open for business starting Saturday, Nov. 12.

Check out Heavenly's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Kirkwood's season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 12.

Be sure to visit Kirkwood's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Palisades Tahoe

You can start skiing and riding at Palisades Tahoe starting Friday, Nov. 18.

Pay a visit to the Palisades Tahoe website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Sugar Bowl Resort

Mark your calendars, Sugar Bowl plans to open up on Friday, Nov. 25.

Check out Sugar Bowl's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner's opening day is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.

Check out Tahoe Donner's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

No word yet on when Sierra plans to open up for the season.

Keep an eye on Sierra's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Diamond Peak has yet to set an official opening date.

Stay tuned to Diamond Peak's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Homewood Mountain Resort

An opening date at Homewood has yet to be set.

Keep refreshing Homewood's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Lake TahoeCaliforniasnowboardingskiing
