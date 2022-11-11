List: 2022 Opening Dates for Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts

'Tis the season for skiing and snowboarding.

Thanks to Mother Nature brewing up some early-season storms, several Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the list below to see when the region's resorts are planning to start spinning their lifts.

Boreal Mountain California

Stoked for some pre-Thanksgiving skiing? Boreal's mountain will open up on Friday, Nov. 11.

Visit Boreal's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose also plans to kick off the 2022-23 season on Friday, Nov. 11.

Be sure to check out the Mt. Rose website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Donner Ski Ranch

Donner Ski Ranch is firing up starting Friday, Nov. 11.

Pay a visit to the Donner Ski Ranch website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Northstar California Resort

Northstar is scheduled to open up its mountain on Saturday, Nov. 12.

BIG NEWS – We’re kicking off opening day early this Sat., Nov. 12! Check out the link below to get yourself sorted before returning to the slopes for our 50th Anniversary season (And make sure to check out the Q&A’s at the bottom of the page!) https://t.co/UwO1BIJZ6E pic.twitter.com/QPzb8Clpiv — Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) November 10, 2022

Visit Northstar's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Heavenly Mountain Resort

Heavenly's terrain will be open for business starting Saturday, Nov. 12.

SURPRISE! We're ready early 😏 ⛷️ 🏂 IT’S OFFICIALY SKI AND RIDE SEASON, AND WE ARE OPENING THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 12!! Check out this link to get yourself sorted before opening day. We are beyond stoked to have you! https://t.co/RUtQfYan5m pic.twitter.com/Etr8Kqty3o — SkiHeavenly (@skiheavenly) November 10, 2022

Check out Heavenly's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Kirkwood's season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 12.

Opening day is arriving 20 days early! We will open for the season this Saturday, Nov. 12!



We can’t wait to welcome you back for our 50th anniversary. Opening early and riding with you all through April 30 is EXACTLY how we want to celebrate this historic season! pic.twitter.com/QUjFMdKFrc — Kirkwood Mountain Resort (@KirkwoodMTN) November 10, 2022

Be sure to visit Kirkwood's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Palisades Tahoe

You can start skiing and riding at Palisades Tahoe starting Friday, Nov. 18.

We're opening early! Opening Day is FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH 🗓️



Check out our Ops Blog for more info! https://t.co/YIjb48w4vJ pic.twitter.com/1GH23SBR6J — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) November 10, 2022

Pay a visit to the Palisades Tahoe website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Sugar Bowl Resort

Mark your calendars, Sugar Bowl plans to open up on Friday, Nov. 25.

5" of snow overnight and this storm is just getting started! We could be using the yardstick to measure by Wednesday. Plus prime snowmaking temperatures for the next several days. Opening day is scheduled for November 25. https://t.co/69AMNSVtRk — Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) November 7, 2022

Check out Sugar Bowl's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Tahoe Donner

Tahoe Donner's opening day is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.

Check out Tahoe Donner's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

No word yet on when Sierra plans to open up for the season.

Keep an eye on Sierra's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Diamond Peak has yet to set an official opening date.

Stay tuned to Diamond Peak's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.

Homewood Mountain Resort

An opening date at Homewood has yet to be set.

Keep refreshing Homewood's website for the latest updates on opening day, snow conditions and more.