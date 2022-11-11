List: 2022 Opening Dates for Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts

'Tis the season for skiing and snowboarding.
Thanks to Mother Nature brewing up some early-season storms, several Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Check out the list below to see when the region's resorts are planning to start spinning their lifts.
Boreal Mountain California
Stoked for some pre-Thanksgiving skiing? Boreal's mountain will open up on Friday, Nov. 11.
Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe
Mt. Rose also plans to kick off the 2022-23 season on Friday, Nov. 11.
Donner Ski Ranch
Donner Ski Ranch is firing up starting Friday, Nov. 11.
Northstar California Resort
Northstar is scheduled to open up its mountain on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Heavenly Mountain Resort
Heavenly's terrain will be open for business starting Saturday, Nov. 12.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort
Kirkwood's season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 12.
Palisades Tahoe
You can start skiing and riding at Palisades Tahoe starting Friday, Nov. 18.
Sugar Bowl Resort
Mark your calendars, Sugar Bowl plans to open up on Friday, Nov. 25.
Tahoe Donner
Tahoe Donner's opening day is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.
Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort
No word yet on when Sierra plans to open up for the season.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Diamond Peak has yet to set an official opening date.
Homewood Mountain Resort
An opening date at Homewood has yet to be set.
