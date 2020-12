More than 300 drunken drivers were arrested statewide on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to data released by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that officers averaged a DUI arrest every five minutes, for a total of 318 arrests statewide during a 30-hour period. At least three people were also killed in drunken driving crashes during that same time period.

The Maximum Enforcement Period continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.