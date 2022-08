A man who recently had a close encounter with a shark in Monterey Bay is speaking out.

On Wednesday, a shark chomped on David Stickler’s paddleboard, inches from his feet and inches from his dog Brutus that was on the board with him.

It was the second shark encounter in the waters near the Monterey Bay Aquarium at Lovers Point. Both Stickler and his dog made it safely out of the water. Stickler said he will be saving the board as a souvenir.

Ian Cull has the full report in the video above.