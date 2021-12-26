Palisades Tahoe Closed Due to Heavy Snow Conditions

As the Sierra continues to see snowfall, high winds and cold temperatures have forced Palisades Tahoe to close for the day.

On Sunday, the resort released a statement explaining that accumulated snow has resulted in no visibility on the mountains and increased avalanche danger.

ALL LIFTS CLOSED TODAY. Due to storm conditions, all lifts at Palisades Tahoe are closed for the day. Village shops and restaurants will remain open. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/js23Ekqn0c — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) December 26, 2021

"These conditions make it nearly impossible for crews to complete work necessary to open the mountain," the statement read. "Lift operations at Palisades Tahoe will be closed for the remainder of the day."

Winds are gusting over 100mph and visibility is nearly zero on the mountains. Thank you to our teams for battling this gnarly storm! 🎥: Palisades Groomer Bandit from last night. #palisadesops pic.twitter.com/gzSvyannq5 — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) December 26, 2021

The storm has closed Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line and will remain closed for the rest of the day.