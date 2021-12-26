Palisades Tahoe Closed Due to Heavy Snow Conditions

As the Sierra continues to see snowfall, high winds and cold temperatures have forced Palisades Tahoe to close for the day.
On Sunday, the resort released a statement explaining that accumulated snow has resulted in no visibility on the mountains and increased avalanche danger.
"These conditions make it nearly impossible for crews to complete work necessary to open the mountain," the statement read. "Lift operations at Palisades Tahoe will be closed for the remainder of the day."
The storm has closed Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line and will remain closed for the rest of the day.