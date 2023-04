Palisades Tahoe has broken its record for the most snowfall since the year 2000.

The ski resort said it received 10 inches of snowfall Monday night, putting them at 710 inches of snow.

The average season brings about 400 inches.

The previous record for this millennium was the 2016-2017 season.

This year, Palisades says they'll be open until the 4th of July.