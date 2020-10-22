Northern California

Parents Arrested After Baby Treated for Burns in Northern California

The parents of a 1-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after the baby was hospitalized with severe burns in Northern California, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

The hospital in Magalia, just east of Chico, contacted authorities regarding a possible child abuse victim after the burned boy was brought into the emergency room on Oct. 9, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The young victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries, the statement said.

Detectives believe the boy was burned as a result of a spill after his parents left him at their home in the care of a juvenile babysitter on the night of Oct. 8, officials said.

Investigators have evidence that despite being aware of the life-threatening injuries the victim sustained, the parents waited about 14 hours to take him to the hospital, according to the statement.

Jennelle Laye, 39, and Jeremy Laye, 47, could each face a felony count of child abuse when they are arraigned on Thursday. It wasn't known Wednesday if they have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

