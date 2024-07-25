How the Park Fire in Northern California exploded in size so quickly

In less than 24 hours, the Park Fire in Northern California grew to more than 71,000 acres.

How is this even possible?

You can likely blame the current hot, dry and windy weather for that, amplified by nearly nonstop heat waves.

The Park Fire began like other fires have this summer with an apparent near roadside start.

An Alert California camera shows the time of ignition and growth.

Time-lapse from two ALERTCalifornia cameras on 7/24 of the start and growth of the #ParkFire outside of Chico in Butte County. Watch live at: https://t.co/GnrrJONj2j and follow @CALFIRE_ButteCo for updates. pic.twitter.com/VB8zdt0aJg — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) July 25, 2024

The fire quickly grew in heat-wave parched fuels and in an environment with temperatures in the 100s, humidity levels below 25% and increasing wind – that latter point a driving factor in the rate of spread and fire intensity.

3 weeks of temps in the 90s and 100s and warm nights adding in wind making it pretty easy for fires like the #ParkFire get rolling quickly. Views on @ALERTCalifornia (FLIR cam upper right) @watchdutyapp and GOES fire temp overlay into the 6pm hour #CAwx 7/24/2025 pic.twitter.com/N3XUTM6gQw — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 25, 2024

By evening, evacuation orders and warnings were expanding as the fire developed a well established column plume, capable of lofting large embers that cause "spotting" downwind, with these spot fires taking off in the hot, dry and windy conditions as well.

Again the views on Alert California cameras showed rapid growth that would later overrun two of the cameras – one at Richardson Springs and the other at Pine Creek.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Nearing sunset, the fire took on even more extreme behavior with a rotating column structure, as noted by Neil Lareau, tilted in the wind along the ground, capable of extremely fast rate of spread, enhanced by spotting behavior down range.

One of our (unproven) hypotheses about favored plume rotation is that veering winds should favor the cyclonic rotation on the "forward right" part of the head fire. The #ParkFire's cyclonic rotation shown in this video fits into that framework with strong veering wind profile pic.twitter.com/vubgDAnJaQ — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) July 25, 2024

It wasn't long before the Richardson Springs Alert California camera had a burnover that took the camera offline as the fire continued northward, then northwestward overnight.

The Pine Creek camera experienced another burnover but remained online – the time-lapse showing how quickly the Park Fire raced through the area and the embers blowing in the gusty wind.

The NW run of the fire leads to another @ALERTCalifornia burn over at the Pine Creek camera past midnight now, map NW of Richardson Springs #ParkFire #CAwx 7/25/2024 https://t.co/Vuz3QlsBqR pic.twitter.com/iqrCQxnMCo — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 25, 2024

Regional radar showed unfortunately how fast the fire front pushed north-northwest. You can see here it making the run to the northwest – this rapid growth leading to the giant leap in total acres burned by morning.

Up to 6,465 acres in a short period of time driven by wind northward, radar loop likely showing some of that movement to the NNW #ParkFire as of 11pm 7/24/2024 https://t.co/B7Ax1e1Fnj pic.twitter.com/0FCIWvhqXF — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 25, 2024

Fires of this size are easily capable of producing their own weather, but enhanced with overnight conditions staying in the 80s and 90s with no humidity recovery and ongoing gusty winds, it stayed essentially daytime warm and dry even ahead of sunrise, which is typically the coolest time of day.

Eruptive fire behavior continues on the #ParkFire in hot, dry and windy conditions into early PM Thursday. @ALERTCalifornia cams showing yet again another PyroCu topped wildfire and Colby Mountain camera under the plume rises/collapses in one hour timelapse mode #CAwx 7/25/2024 pic.twitter.com/UlOxSHh0no — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 25, 2024

The result was by morning the Park Fire never eased up. Boosted again by the next day's heating and wind, the fire quickly rose up to produce pyrocumulus clouds – where the air rises, cools and condenses into clouds – into the afternoon as the blaze closed in on 100,000 acres burned in a less than a 24-hour cycle.

It is yet another reminder that fire weather is severe weather, especially more so now in California.