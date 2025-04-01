PG&E climate credit coming for residential customers this month

As power costs continue to rise in the Bay Area and beyond, PG&E customers will see a credit on their April bill, the utility says.

Electricity-only residences will receive a credit of $58.23. Gas-only households will receive $67.03 in credit. Homes that use both gas and electric will receive a credit of $125.26.

The credit is funded by the state's cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to pay fees for certain greenhouse gas emissions. That revenue supports public health and environmental programs, including funding credits to PG&E customers to support sustainable energy use.

According to PG&E, its residential customers have received on average $1,000 each since 2014 under the cap-and-trade credit.

Meanwhile, PG&E is once again asking regulators to approve a rate hike. If the California Public Utilities Commission approves the request, it will be the utility's seventh rate hike since the start of 2024. Some of those hikes have yet to take effect.

"At PG&E, we understand our customers are feeling the pressure of rising energy costs," company spokesperson Stephanie Magallon said. "We are doing everything we can to support the customers, the families, the community, whether that be through financial assistance programs, whether that be through programs that help them manage their energy usage, while we are working internally to reduce our costs and further stabilize rates."