Nearly 300,000 PG&E Customers Told to Prepare for Possible Rotating Outages

PG&E has warned 296,287 customers to prepare for possible power outages Wednesday as the heat continues taking a toll on the state’s power grid.

California ISO has not directed PG&E, or other utility companies, to begin rotating outages, but the company sent a warning to customers anyway out of an abundance of caution.

If given the green light, the outages would affect customers for up to two hours to relieve the stress on the grid and prevent more widespread outages.

California ISO asks residents to conserve power during Wednesday’s Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To find out if you’d be affected by rotating outages, check out the PG&E outage map below.