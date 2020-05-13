PG&E Sending Out Postcards to Customers About Updating Contact Info

PG&E is reminding customers to update their contact information with the utility ahead of wildfire season where alerts will help notify them of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs or other emergency information.

About 57,000 PG&E customers have missing or incomplete information associated with their account, and the utility this week sent a postcard out to all of them as a reminder to provide updated phone numbers and email addresses.

People can update their information by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at (866) 743-6589.

PG&E last fall made multiple Public Safety Power Shutoffs, the utility's term for its preemptive shutoff of portions of its electrical system to try to prevent the equipment from sparking wildfires.