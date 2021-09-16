PHOTOS: Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to Firefighters at Caldor Fire Base Camp By Brendan Weber • Published 41 mins ago • Updated 39 mins ago Therapy dogs and their handlers pay a visit to a base camp for the Caldor Fire in Northern California, giving firefighters battling the massive and destructive blaze a much-needed distraction and morale boost. 6 photos 1/6 Cal Fire Firefighter Ricardo Tlapala visits with a therapy dog and handler during the Caldor Fire. 2/6 Cal Fire Firefighter Kevin Brown visits with a therapy dog and handler during the Caldor Fire. 3/6 Cal Fire A first responder visits with a therapy dog during the Caldor Fire. 4/6 Caldor Fire A Cal Fire official visits with a therapy dog during the Caldor Fire. 5/6 Cal Fire California Conservation Corps members visit with therapy dogs during the Caldor Fire. 6/6 Scott Weber Firefighters visit with a therapy dog during the Caldor Fire. This article tagged under: Caldor FireCaliforniawildfirescalifornia wildfires More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Californians Cast Their Votes in Recall Election The 2021 Met Gala in Photos Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards In Photos: America Remembers 9/11