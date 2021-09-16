PHOTOS: Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to Firefighters at Caldor Fire Base Camp

By Brendan Weber

Therapy dogs and their handlers pay a visit to a base camp for the Caldor Fire in Northern California, giving firefighters battling the massive and destructive blaze a much-needed distraction and morale boost.

6 photos
1/6
Cal Fire
Firefighter Ricardo Tlapala visits with a therapy dog and handler during the Caldor Fire.
2/6
Cal Fire
Firefighter Kevin Brown visits with a therapy dog and handler during the Caldor Fire.
3/6
Cal Fire
A first responder visits with a therapy dog during the Caldor Fire.
4/6
Caldor Fire
A Cal Fire official visits with a therapy dog during the Caldor Fire.
5/6
Cal Fire
California Conservation Corps members visit with therapy dogs during the Caldor Fire.
6/6
Scott Weber
Firefighters visit with a therapy dog during the Caldor Fire.

This article tagged under:

Caldor FireCaliforniawildfirescalifornia wildfires

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Californians Cast Their Votes in Recall Election
PHOTOS: Californians Cast Their Votes in Recall Election
The 2021 Met Gala in Photos
The 2021 Met Gala in Photos
Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards
Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards
In Photos: America Remembers 9/11
In Photos: America Remembers 9/11
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us