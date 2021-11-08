Pinnacles National Park Caves Vandalized by Graffiti

A famous cave system at Pinnacles National Park in central California remains closed for removal of extensive graffiti damage.

Officials had expected to reopen the Balconies Caves last Friday but extended the closure to Nov. 10, the park said in a Facebook posting.

“This act of vandalism also provides us all an opportunity to reflect on how we care for our public lands,” the park said. “Graffiti that took a couple of minutes to spray will take well over 100 personnel hours and 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of equipment to remove.”