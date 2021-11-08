Pinnacles National Park

Pinnacles National Park Caves Vandalized by Graffiti

Graffiti at Pinnacles National Park.
NPS/Paul G. Johnson

A famous cave system at Pinnacles National Park in central California remains closed for removal of extensive graffiti damage.

Officials had expected to reopen the Balconies Caves last Friday but extended the closure to Nov. 10, the park said in a Facebook posting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This act of vandalism also provides us all an opportunity to reflect on how we care for our public lands,” the park said. “Graffiti that took a couple of minutes to spray will take well over 100 personnel hours and 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of equipment to remove.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pinnacles National Park
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us