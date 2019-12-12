Carlsbad

Pilot Lands Small Plane on I-5 in Carlsbad

“They did a pretty good job landing this thing,” Lopez said. “The skill of that pilot, he did a stellar job.”

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Traffic was halted on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday night when a small plane made a hard landing on the freeway.

A single-engine Cessna 182 lost power and landed in southbound lanes of the I-5 around 7:15 p.m., a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

Two people, a man and a woman, were reported on board the airplane traveling from the San Gabriel Airport in Los Angeles to McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Carlsbad Fire Division Chief Mike Lopez said. Neither were injured.

“They did a pretty good job landing this thing,” Lopez said. “The skill of that pilot, he did a stellar job.”

The hard landing closed all lanes of southbound I-5 at Tamarack Avenue for a half-hour before two lanes were reopened.

CHP was working to find a way to remove the plane from the freeway. Crews considered taking the plane apart to get it off the road, but by midnight, the plane was loaded onto a tow truck and was removed from the freeway.

Lopez said Air Traffic Control lost contact with the plane at around 5:05 p.m. The plane lost power, forcing the pilot to land on the freeway. The plane did not hit any vehicles.

California

homeless 4 hours ago

Long Beach Woman Brings Beauty and Human Connection to Homeless on Skid Row

real estate 4 hours ago

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ House Reportedly Sells in Record-Breaking $150 Million Deal

Carlsbad Police were working with the California Highway Patrol, FAA, and airport staff on the incident.

This article tagged under:

Carlsbadbreaking newsplane
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us